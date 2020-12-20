Germany brings home 3 women, 12 kids from camps in Syria

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has organized the return of three women and 12 children from camps in northeastern Syria for humanitarian reasons. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Sunday they were flown to Germany Saturday. He did not further identify the women or children. However, German weekly Bild am Sonntag reported that all three women had left Germany in recent years to join the extremist Islamic State group Syria. The paper identified the women as Merve A., Yasmin A. and Leonora M. Also Sunday, the German federal prosecutor’s office said a German citizen by the name of Leonora M. had been arrested upon her arrival at Frankfurt airport. Finland also brought home six children and two women.