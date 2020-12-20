Carr scores 32, Minnesota hands Saint Louis 1st loss, 90-82

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 32 points, making 14 free throws after halftime, and Minnesota held off Saint Louis 90-82, handing the Billikens their first loss of the season. The game was Carr’s fourth straight with 28 points or better. Carr also finished with seven assists and four steals. Four other Gophers reached double figures, Gabe Kalscheur and Both Gach with 11 points each, Liam Robbins and Isaiah Ihnen with 10 each. Jordan Goodwin scored 21 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists to lead Saint Louis, his sixth double-double in seven games.