UW-Eau Claire holds virtual graduation ceremony

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - At UW-Eau Claire Saturday, 2,278 students graduated, and although the ceremony was virtual this year, the university's newest alumni are still celebrating their achievements.

"I offer my enthusiastic congratulations to the class of 2020 you have put in years of hard work and you have finally reached the finish line, bravo," said interim UW-System president Tommy Thompson.



"Graduates, whatever your journey over the last three, four, maybe a little bit longer years, we are so proud we've been part of it," said provost Patricia Kleine.



"And even though we can't be together in person today, you need to know I am just busting with pride of all the 2020 graduates," said chancellor Jim Schmidt.



"We are proud of the hard work and dedication shown by each of them," said interim dean of graduate studies Dr. Mary Hoffman.



"We're proud of all of you," said dean of the college of business, Dr. Brewer Doran.



"In our college we share a mission of developing and enhancing human potential," said dean of the college of education and human services Dr. Carmen Manning.



"Would all candidates for bachelorette and doctoral degrees from the college of nursing," said dean of the college of nursing and health services Dr. Linda Young.



"Please stand," said the interim dean of the college of arts and sciences, Dr. Rodd Freitag."



"You may now move your tassel from right to left and again I'll ask everyone to join me in congratulating the class of 2020," said Schmidt.

Today's ceremony recognized both fall and spring graduates whose ceremony had been pushed back multiple times.