Three people arrested on felony drug charges in Pepin County

PEPIN COUNTY (WQOW) - After a year-long investigation by the West-Central Drug Task Force, three northwest Wisconsin men are in custody on multiple felony drug charges.

Anthony Nelson, 32, and Chad Marson, 44, both of Arkansaw, alongside Matthew Schumacher, 27, of Menomonie all were arrested Friday for delivery of meth, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Nelson was also arrested for being a felon in possession of firearms and maintaining a drug trafficking house.



The arrests come after law enforcement executed a search warrant at a rural Pepin County home.



The investigation is still ongoing, and the Pepin County Sheriff's Office says more arrests are likely to come.