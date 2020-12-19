Russia to give icon that sparked controversy back to Bosnia

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says it will return an Orthodox icon presented to the Russian foreign minister in Bosnia, a gift that has triggered a protest from Ukraine. The presiding Serb member of Bosnia’s three-member presidency, Milorad Dodik, gave the icon to Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov when he visited Sarajevo earlier this week. The icon, which was said to be 300 years old, is believed to originate from eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed rebels have fought Ukrainian troops in a six-year conflict. The Ukrainian Embassy in Sarajevo has requested information on how the Bosnian Serb leader came into possession of the icon. On Saturday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the icon would be returned to Bosnia pending an Interpol probe to clarify its origins.