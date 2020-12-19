NKorea vows to redevelop mountain tour site despite pandemic

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A top North Korea official has visited a mountain resort that had been jointly run with rival South Korea and discussed efforts to unilaterally rebuild it into a world-class retreat. The Korean Central News Agency says Premier Kim Tok Hun made the comments during a visit to the Diamond Mountain resort. Some experts say North Korea may be putting pressure on South Korea in order to benefit from an economic engagement as the pandemic is aggravating North Korean economic woes. North Korea had operated a joint tour program at the mountain with South Korea for about 10 years before it was suspended following the shooting death of a South Korean tourist there in 2008. Resumption of cooperation was made difficult by U.N. sanctions on the North.