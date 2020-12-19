Memorial High School student shot on Thursday dies

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A Memorial freshman shot in the town of Washington on Thursday has died.

According to Memorial High School Principal Dave Oldenburg, the student, James Sullivan, died overnight.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to "a case involving two juveniles and a firearm being discharged within a residence in the 3400 block of Pamona Drive, Town of Washington." It happened on Thursday, December 17, at 3:57 p.m.

Oldenburg says counselors will be available at the school from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. He says the counselors are for students and their families.

"Our hearts go out to the Sullivan family, friends and all those grieving. This is an incredibly difficult time and we need to care for each member of the Old Abe family," Oldenburg said in a letter to parents.

Anyone in the district struggling with this incident is recommended to call the school counseling team. Oldenburg says Northwest Connections, a 24-hour mental health service, is also an option. Northwest Connections can be reached at 1-888-552-6642.