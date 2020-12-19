German police bust crime ring based at Turkish call center

A German newspaper reports that authorities have broken up an international crime ring that duped elderly people in Germany into handing over their money and valuables to criminals posing as police officers. The Rheinische Post reported Saturday that German police working in cooperation with Turkish authorities busted a call center in the southwestern Turkish city of Izmir where suspects allegedly phoned German retirees and talked them into handing over their valuables to fake officers. The newspaper said 38 people were arrested earlier this month and 48 locations were searched in addition to the call center. Police reported confiscating cash worth $2 million during the raids, as well as 11 pounds of gold and high-end watches.