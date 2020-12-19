General sorry for ‘miscommunication’ over vaccine shipments

(AP) - The Army general in charge of getting COVID-19 vaccines across the United States is apologizing for what he calls "miscommunication" with states over the number of doses to be delivered in the early stages of distribution. Gen. Gustave Perna says he failed but he's pledging to "move forward." Perna's remarks came a day after a second vaccine was added in the fight against COVID-19, which has killed more than 312,000 people in the U.S. Governors in more than a dozen states have said the federal government has told them that next week's shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be less than originally projected. Perna says he made mistakes by citing numbers of doses that he believed would be ready.