DHS says to pass on this raw beef holiday staple this holiday season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Some call it wildcat, tiger meat or even a cannibal sandwich. No matter what you call it, the Department of Health Services is warning you to stay away from it this holiday season.

The traditional appetizer in parts of Wisconsin is a combination of raw sirloin beef, garlic and sliced onion on rye bread.

Many markets and butchers in Central Wisconsin sell the staple.

"The day before Christmas the day before New Years we might go through 300-400 pounds each day," said David Jagler, owner of the Townline Market in Wausau. "We warn the people, we say this is raw meat you need to cook it, but when they take it home they can do what they want."

The DHS encourages consumers to stay away from raw meat, because it may have salmonella, e-coli, or listeria bacteria that can make you very sick.

