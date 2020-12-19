Child that battled cancer celebrates birthday with parade

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A child in Chippewa Falls celebrated his fifth birthday in a big way, for an even bigger milestone.

"This is a milestone we weren't sure was going to happen, so we're trying to make the most of it," said Kayla Thompson.

When Kayla's son Brody was born, he wasn't too different from any other baby. But at ten months, his parents received devastating news. He had a rare brain cancer known as ATRT.

"We were told that there was a possibility that he wouldn't live to be one, and then two, and then three," she said.

And now, five.



Brody's "Make a Wish" was to go to Florida for a week and visit Disney World back in March, but unfortunately the pandemic caused the trip to be cancelled then rescheduled to December. And now that COVID is more prevalent than ever, the trip was cancelled again.



Kayla hopes they can schedule his trip again for the spring. However, his mom did not want to let his birthday go by without a bang.

More than two dozen vehicles past the Thompson home on Saturday, honking and waving to Brody. Neighbors, friends and family came to give their gifts and well wishes.

"And Brody he's touched so many lives. His smile and his perseverance has really changed a lot of people," she said.

Brody got to ride in a Chippewa County sheriff's car, blow water off a fire truck, and rode around in a skid-steer loader.

"This is incredible and he's loving every moment of it," Kayla said. "Its awesome."

While the last five years have been met with challenges for the family today was all about celebrating life.