Another quick burst of snow before Monday

Many of us woke up to anywhere from a light dusting to an inch of fresh snow this morning, but with temperatures in the 30s this afternoon, areas like Eau Claire saw that dusting melt away. We are watching one more quick-hitting system set to arrive Sunday night.

In the meantime, we start Saturday night cloudy, but can expect gradual clearing over the course of the night. low temperatures will be dependent on how quickly we can see clouds clear, with lows likely in the upper teens to low 20s across the Chippewa Valley.

There are better chances to see some sunshine Sunday before our next system moves in. The first half of the day will be partly cloudy with increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will once again be above average for December in the mid to upper 30s.

Chances for snow increase as we head into Sunday night. Much like the system that brought us snow to start Saturday, this system will be a quick mover and drop anywhere from a trace to an inch of snow for most.

We could see isolated totals up to 2" or so north of Eau Claire. The farther south you go, the less likely accumulation will be.

Most of that snow is expected during the overnight hours, so while roads could be slick in places into Monday morning, most of the snow showers will be over by sunrise. Slight chances for flurries linger into Monday, and it stays cloudy and breezy for the winter solstice.

Temperatures will stay mild through the first half of the week. We're keeping an eye on a potential system midweek before colder air moves in for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.