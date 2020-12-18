Wisconsin receiving far fewer COVID-19 vaccines than expected, governor calls it ‘unacceptable’

MADISON (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers says the state of Wisconsin is going to receive significantly fewer vaccinations than previously allocated by the federal government.

On Monday, Evers announced Wisconsin would be receiving 49,725 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week. Now, the governor says the federal government will only be sending 35,100 doses to the Badger State.

“This is unacceptable. Wisconsin citizens deserve the vaccine the federal government promised,” Evers said. “Our health care workers and long-term care residents need this vaccine that is ready and available. We call on the federal government to send us more vaccine without delay.”

The governor is also calling on the feds to give a better game plan moving forward. Evers says they are only given a few days notice of what the allocation will be which he says makes it very difficult planning.