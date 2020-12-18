US says it is shuttering last 2 consulates in Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has notified Congress that it intends to shutter the last two remaining U.S. consulates in Russia. The State Department told lawmakers that it would permanently close the consulate in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok and temporarily suspend operations at the consulate in Yekaterinburg. The notice was sent to Congress on Dec. 10, three days before news outlets began reporting on a major suspected Russian computer intrusion into U.S. government and private computer systems. The State Department says the closures are due to caps placed by Russian authorities in 2017 on the number of U.S. diplomats allowed to work in the country.