The best clutch coach in the NFL? Look to Kansas City

There’s actually a ranking service to determines who the best clutch coach in the NFL is. The EdjSports Coach Rankings are an assessment of performance of every NFL head coach on such things as overall team strengths, execution and fourth-down decisions. The ratings give considerable weight to fourth downs because they often have a major impact on outcomes of games. They are pre-snap decisions that are totally attributable to the coach regardless of the outcome. And those ratings come up with Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. Indianapolis coach Frank Reich is second followed by Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur.