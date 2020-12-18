Site selected for temporary Eau Claire library

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Going to the library in Eau Claire will soon involve a trip to the city's south side rather than downtown.

L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library officials say they have picked a temporary site for library operations while the downtown facility undergoes an $18.5 million facelift and expansion.

During that project, which will take 14 months, the temporary library will be located inside part of the United Health Building on Mall Drive.

They are also leasing the nearby former Pawn America building, primarily for storage.

The lease for the two spaces will cost $27,000 a month starting on April 1.

The redesigned library will include a third floor, new shelving, a pick-up drive thru, DIY space, innovation lab and modernized ventilation.

“New library features and designs created for the building will provide more spaces and seats spread over larger areas to allow people to social

distance, and new ways to engage with literature and learning. The design incorporates architectural features that will address future pandemic issues. For example, the mechanical system is a DOAS (dedicated outdoor air system) where each space receives outdoor air for ventilation, rather than using recirculated air from other spaces within the building. We will also use bipolar ionization at the main air handling units to remove virus particles from the air, so the building will be a healthier place for staff and the public," said Pamela Westby, library director.

They are hoping to fundraise nearly $3 million for the remodeling project.