Senate investigators fault FAA over Boeing jet, safety

Congressional investigators say Boeing improperly influenced a test designed to see how quickly pilots could respond to malfunctions on the Boeing 737 Max. The allegation is included in a report issued Friday by the Senate Commerce Committee. The panel criticizes the Federal Aviation Administration’s oversight of Boeing. The congressional investigators also say the FAA retaliates against whistleblowers. An FAA spokesman says the agency is reviewing the report but doesn’t have an immediate comment. All Boeing Max planes were grounded worldwide after two crashes killed 346 people. After a lengthy review of Boeing changes, the FAA is letting airlines use the planes again if they update a flight-control system and make other changes.