Pentagon memo maps out plan to expand diversity in the force

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has endorsed a new slate of initiatives to expand diversity within the ranks and reduce prejudice, including in recruiting, retention and professional development across the force. Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller signed a memo on Thursday, ordering the implementation of 15 broad recommendations aimed at making the military more racially diverse and working harder to tamp down hate groups and other racist activities. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the memo. Miller says in the memo he expects all leaders “to take an aggressive approach to embed diversity and inclusion practices into the core” of military culture.