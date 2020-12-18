Official: Rickshaw bomb kills 15 kids in eastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A provincial official says a bomb rigged to a rickshaw has killed at least 15 children and wounded 20 others in eastern Afghanistan as violence in the war-weary country continues to surge. The spokesman for the Ghazni provincial governor said the attack took place at about noon on Friday in the district of Gilan. He said the explosion happened after a man driving a motorized rickshaw entered a village to sell goods and became surrounded by kids. He said the casualty toll could rise further. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. A Taliban spokesman claimed the children had picked up unexploded ordnance, which then accidentally detonated.