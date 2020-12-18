Nurse shares tips on how to overcome needle phobia

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dozens of health care workers were excited when they got the COVID vaccine this week, and although the vaccine is not widely available to everyone yet, some people are terrified about the injection itself.

Marshfield Clinic Health System Registered Nurse Dana Hanson has given thousands of shots throughout her 24-year career.

Many patients are completely fine with injections, but others have trypanophobia, or an extreme fear of needles.

Studies show about 25% of adults are afraid of needles, and around 7% of adults avoid immunization because of their fear.

To overcome your worries, Hanson suggests distracting yourself by talking to someone during the shot or just repeating to yourself, "I am fine. This will be quick."

As a nurse, Hanson also tries to do her part to make the patient feel comfortable.

"I do try to have my medications drawn up, in a locked cabinet, and ready to go because the patient's just watching that, just watching the process and watching that needle," Hanson said. "Waiting and anticipation is usually the worst part. My approach is you can go ahead and close your eyes, I'll keep mine open. That usually gets a little bit of a giggle and kind of relaxes the situation."

If your child is afraid of getting a shot, Hanson says you can distract them with a toy or a device where they can watch something fun.