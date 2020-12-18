Memorial High School student shot and in critical condition

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire high school student is in critical condition after what school officials call "a tragic accident."

Calling it an "incredibly difficult time for our school" Memorial High School Principal Dave Oldenburg identified the student in a letter to parents on Friday as James Sullivan, a freshman.

Oldenburg said the incident happened Thursday after the school day had ended.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to "a case involving two juveniles and a firearm being discharged within a residence in the 3400 block of Pamona Drive, Town of Washington." It happened on Thursday, December 17, at 3:57 p.m.

The sheriff's office confirmed one person was taken to the hospital.

Captain Joel Brettingen says the investigation is continuing and further information will be released when it is appropriate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.