Marshfield Clinic Health System staff receive their first doses of COVID vaccine

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Feelings of hope continue to pour out as Marshfield Clinic Health System staff in Eau Claire received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

"This is definitely kind of seeing the finish line on the horizon," said Jacob Luttropp, a registered nurse who works in the ICU and COVID unit at Marshfield Medical Center.

As News 18 previously reported, frontliners at Sacred Heart Hospital and Mayo Clinic Health System got their COVID shots Thursday, and on Friday, five Marshfield nurses and one doctor got their first doses.

Luttropp held patients' hands as they took their last breath from COVID and says finally getting the vaccine definitely eases some worries.

"It was exciting to be the first person [at Marshfield] to do it," Luttropp said. "I'm proud and honored that I'm able to be the first person. And I'm really excited for the rest of the people, the frontline workers that can receive it and excited for the community that hopefully eventually we can get everybody in the community the vaccine also."

Chief Administrative Officer Bill Priest plans to get the vaccine when it becomes more widely available. He says this is a great way to end the year and that it feels like there's a light at the end of the tunnel.

Marshfield officials plan to vaccinate more staff on Monday.

