Light snow Friday night followed by a couple more chances next week

Friday's highs ranged from the low 30s northeast of Eau Claire to near 40 near the Minnesota border. Temperatures were warm thanks to a breeze out of the south, though for Eau Claire that meant the wind chills never felt warmer than 30 despite a high in the upper 30s.

A cold front overnight will cause scattered snow showers Friday evening that will end by around midnight. Snow totals will not be impressive, and amounts will range from a trace up to 1/2" for most with isolated 1" totals possible east of Eau Claire. Since it's happening in the late evening and out by midnight, there shouldn't be much impact to travel as it will be cleaned up by Saturday morning.

Highs Saturday will be around the freezing mark, which is still above average by about 6 degrees. The sky will clear to sunshine Saturday afternoon, followed by a few clouds returning Saturday night.

Saturday evening about an hour after sunset may be the best day to try and see the Great Conjunction where Saturn and Jupiter will appear the closest in the night sky in about 800 years, almost looking like one big star, even though they are two planets. They will be at their closest Monday evening at about 6:20pm, but we will likely have clouds starting Sunday afternoon through Monday as another chance for light snow arrives.

This also doesn't look to bring much snow, but on the high end a couple of inches will be possible. A better snow forecast for Monday's system will come Saturday or Sunday evening.

Temps warm again for Tuesday, but that's ahead of a stronger cold front and low pressure system that will bring our best chances at getting a white Christmas, especially north of Eau Claire.

There are a lot of questions on where and how strong this system will develop, but we will certainly have a chance followed by much colder air. This includes our first chances for negative low temperature starting Christmas Eve morning.