Light snow/sleet/rain mix possible Friday

Round one of our several chances for snow ahead of Christmas arrives on your Friday.

A warm front moves into the region Friday bringing cloud cover, strong wind gusts and a chance at 40 degrees. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. This will put wind chills in the 20's despite the warmer temperatures.

In the early afternoon we'll see a light mix of rain/sleet/and snow. There will be minimal impacts from this light mix as temperatures will be well above freezing at the surface.

Eventually, the cold front will kick up a thin band of snow. This line will start throwing the flakes during the evening commute. Snow chances increase after 4 pm and last through midnight. The bulk of the accumulation will move through overnight.

This band of snow doesn't have a lot moisture to spill so it will be more of a nuisance snowfall. Totals will range from a trace to 1/2'' with an isolated 1'' possible in the heaviest spots.

The rest of the weekend is quiet with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. Temperatures will remain near 30 Saturday while Sunday we'll see mid 30s return. Late Sunday into Monday is our next chance for snow where we could see accumulation.