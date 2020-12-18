Kobe Bryant’s widow slams lawsuit from mom seeking support

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s widow has denounced a lawsuit from her mother claiming she is owed years of pay for working as an unpaid assistant and support promised by the basketball legend, who was killed in a helicopter crash in January. The Los Angeles Times reports that Vanessa Bryant issued a statement Thursday saying her mother was trying to “extort a financial windfall.” The lawsuit filed by Sofia Urbieta Laine claims Kobe Bryant promised to take care of her for life. The former Lakers great, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died Jan. 26 when their helicopter crashed in the hills of Calabasas.