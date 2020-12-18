German confirms Navalny questioned as witness in poisoning

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has confirmed that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been questioned as a witness by German investigators about his poisoning in Russia four months ago. Navalny fell sick on Aug. 20 during a domestic flight in Russia and was flown while still in a coma to Berlin. Labs in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he was exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent. A spokesman for Germany’s Justice Ministry said Friday that Berlin prosecutors had questioned Navalny “as a victim witness” and no Russian investigators were present during the questioning at his request.