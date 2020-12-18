French teens protest after transgender classmate’s suicide

LILLE, France (AP) — About 100 teenagers have rallied in northern France to pay homage to a transgender student who killed herself this week after facing tensions with school officials around her gender identity. The case has drawn indignation on social media. The students held a sit-in and a moment of silence outside the entrance to the Fenelon High School in Lille as school started Friday. Fellow students said their classmate had recently decided to go public about her female identity and was summoned to speak with a school official after wearing a skirt to class. The protesters urged tolerance.