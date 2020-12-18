Ethiopia offers reward for rebellious leaders of Tigray

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Ethiopia is offering a reward of more than $250,000 for information on the whereabouts of Tigray’s rebellious leaders who fled the regional capital Mekele three weeks ago. The state broadcaster EBC quoted an Ethiopian Defense Forces official on Friday morning as saying the government is offering 10 million birr (around $257,000) for information leading to the capture of the leaders of Tigray Peoples Liberation Front who led the region’s conflict against the federal government. In early November Ethiopia’s federal government launched a military attack on Tigray’s leaders, saying they had provoked the federal forces. Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, declared victory in early December but local reports suggest there are still some clashes in areas of Tigray.