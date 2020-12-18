Eau Claire equestrian center receives grant from state VA

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire nonprofit is receiving a $25,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

Trinity Equestrian Center helps veterans who are struggling after serving. Owner Toni Mattson said the funding is a blessing as they are working to create a program called Forgotten Veterans. She said in the spring, they plan to take the horses to the Stanley Correctional Institute to give the more than 50 veteran inmates access to horse therapy.



Trinity offers free equine assisted therapy for veterans because Mattson said it's important to give back to those who've served.

"These are just men and women who have served our country that have come back and have brought with them their experience," she said. "Sometimes it's a very difficult one to manage and so we often work with individuals who are struggling with depression, anxiety, anger, rage even insomnia, all the bells and whistles of PTSD."

The grants were given to 16 registered non-profits across the state that provide services to veterans and their families.