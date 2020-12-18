Clayton fire chief dies from COVID-19

CLAYTON, Wis. (WQOW) - The Clayton community lost a hero to a long battle with COVID-19.

Clayton Fire Chief Don Kittelson, better known as Chief Don, had been on a ventilator since November 11 but died from COVID-19 on Thursday night.

He battled fires for 34 years.

His wife told News 18 his priorities were his family and the safety of his community.

His family at the Clayton Fire Department wrote on Facebook, "you have touched so many. Family, friends, community and your fire department brothers and sisters morn a great man. Love you Chief Don you will never be forgotten.