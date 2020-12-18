As semester ends, UWEC eyes January return

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Friday was the last day of classes for UW-Eau Claire students and many are now heading home for winter break, but is the university prepared to welcome them back with community spread of COVID still a threat?

UW-Eau Claire Director of Housing Quincy Chapman said students will be able to come back to campus nine days before classes begin. That way they have plenty of time to get a COVID-19 test, and if they're positive, to move into the quarantine halls instead of their dorm room, or off-campus housing.



They are also adding a second hall for student to quarantine in, and students who live off campus will be able to stay in these halls to quarantine if they test positive for the virus.

In the fall, the school required students to get tested once a week, but according to Chapman in the spring they'll be asked to get tested two or three times per week, as classes will once again be held in-person.

"We want to be able to preserve the face to face teaching experience," he said. "Student after student has told us that the online learning environment isn't their favorite. If they wanted an online environment they would have chosen an online institution, so that to us is key to our mission."

Chapman said they encouraged the 3,000 on-campus students not to travel for winter break, and there are 500 students who plan on staying in the dorms over the holidays.