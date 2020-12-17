Wednesday weather repeats before a chance for snow

The weather has been quiet and we've felt both the warmer and colder spells of the season. As we traverse the final 8 days before Christmas, temperatures ride the roller coaster and there are a few snow chances that might bring us a layer of white for the holiday.

Thursday starts cloudy with temps in the teens, but like Wednesday, we'll see highs in the low 30's with wind chills in the 20's. Southerly winds will be at 5 to 10 mph and we'll get a mix of sunshine through the afternoon.

Cloud cover increases ahead of Friday as a warm front approaches. Temps will climb into the upper 30's Friday afternoon before the cold front catches up late in the evening bringing us a chance for snow.

Friday night after 6pm we'll see chances for light snow begin. Most of the snow will taper off before sunrise Saturday, but we might see a light dusting as we stroll through the weekend. High Saturday sit in the low 30's again.

We basically repeat that pattern Sunday into Monday with another shot at light snow before a chance at 40 for the Winter Solstice. Then, models suggest a decent batch of snow just before Christmas. Something we'll watch closely as we hope for a white Christmas.