Wall Street braces for trading surge as Tesla enters S&P 500

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wall Street is gearing up for an avalanche of trading and volatility ahead of Tesla’s entry into the S&P 500 index. Shares in the electric car maker, led by Elon Musk, have skyrocketed by more than 650% this year, bringing the company’s market value to around $600 billion. That makes Tesla the biggest company ever to be added to the S&P 500, and its inclusion is expected to trigger a torrent of trading by institutional investors. Tesla will be one of the 10 most valuable companies in the index, along with Apple, Microsoft and Facebook, increasing the likelihood that a few big stocks will weigh heavily on the index’s performance.