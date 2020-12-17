USPS experiencing unprecedented volume of packages; delays possible
(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service says it's overwhelmed right now due to an unprecedented number of packages and a limited number of employees.
The company says it's experiencing an employee shortage due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The USPS issued a statement warning that customers may experience temporary delays during the holiday season.
You're being asked to send holiday packages and cards as soon as possible to avoid items arriving after Christmas.