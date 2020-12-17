US inmate scheduled to be executed tests positive for virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inmate scheduled to be executed just days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office has tested positive for coronavirus. The Bureau of Prisons notified attorneys for Dustin Higgs on Thursday that their client has tested positive for the virus. That’s according to his attorney, Devon Porter, who revealed the diagnosis during a court hearing Thursday afternoon. It comes amid concern about an exploding number of coronavirus cases in the federal prison system and at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, where the executions are carried out. Higgs is scheduled to be executed Jan. 15.