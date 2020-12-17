Turkey, Iraq agree to cooperate against extremist groups

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey and Iraq have agreed to continue their cooperation in fighting extremist organizations, including the Islamic State group and Kurdish rebels. Erdogan was speaking to reporters following meetings with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Thursday. Erdogan also said he hoped that an Iraqi-Turkish oil pipeline that was damaged by the IS during the conflict against the militant group would soon be repaired and would resume oil transfers to world markets. The two countries also agreed to continue working on a Turkish-proposed “action plan” for the “effective use” of the waters of the Tigris River, following Turkey’s construction of Ilisu Dam in southeast Turkey, Erdogan said.