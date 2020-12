The game of the weekend in the Big Ten, and nation, pits No. 3 Iowa against top-ranked Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference. The game is set for Saturday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Iowa and Gonzaga are the top two teams in the Kenpom.com offensive rankings. Iowa’s Luka Garza will go against Drew Timme in a matchup of the nation’s top two big men. The Zags haven’t played since Dec. 2 because of COVID-19 issues.