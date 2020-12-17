Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:00 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Cedarburg 73, Slinger 43

Crivitz 80, Wausaukee 46

Mellen 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 51

Pewaukee 97, Pius XI Catholic 67

Potosi 68, Benton 58

Racine St. Catherine’s 48, The Prairie School 41

Roncalli 70, Two Rivers 30

Wild Rose 62, Rosholt 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Barneveld vs. Juda, ppd.

Beloit Memorial vs. Madison Memorial, ccd.

Boyceville vs. Durand, ccd.

Deerfield vs. Parkview, ppd.

Green Bay West vs. West De Pere, ppd.

Heritage Christian vs. Hope Christian, ppd.

Lena vs. Oneida Nation, ccd.

Lourdes Academy vs. Valley Christian, ccd.

Melrose-Mindoro vs. Eleva-Strum, ccd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Brodhead 66, Whitewater 39

Edgar 48, Newman Catholic 26

Florence 48, Tomahawk 41

Freedom 49, Fox Valley Lutheran 29

Kaukauna 65, Oshkosh North 15

Luxemburg-Casco 64, Clintonville 47

Manitowoc Lutheran 41, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 35

Marshall 74, Cambridge 32

Prentice 49, Flambeau 48

Prescott 51, Somerset 49

Racine St. Catherine’s 48, The Prairie School 41

Turner 56, Clinton 40

Waupun 70, Winneconne 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Milton vs. Janesville Craig, ccd.

Williams Bay vs. Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

