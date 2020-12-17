Skip to Content

‘Snack-tivity’ reindeer roast beef sliders

What is a snack-tivity you may ask? Well it's simple: it's a snack and an activity all wrapped up in one! And this one is adorable for you and your little ones this holiday season.

These reindeer roast beef sliders come from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. Gather pretzel buns, cherries, roast beef and the star of the show-your favorite award-winning Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese.  

See how they are made by clicking the video above. The full recipe can be found by clicking here.

Katie Phernetton

Katie Phernetton is one of the Daybreak morning anchors.

She joined News 18 in August of 2018 after working as a reporter for five years in the Green Bay market. Born and raised in Green Bay, she prides herself in being a cheesehead through and through.

