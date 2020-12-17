‘Snack-tivity’ reindeer roast beef sliders

What is a snack-tivity you may ask? Well it's simple: it's a snack and an activity all wrapped up in one! And this one is adorable for you and your little ones this holiday season.

These reindeer roast beef sliders come from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. Gather pretzel buns, cherries, roast beef and the star of the show-your favorite award-winning Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese.

See how they are made by clicking the video above. The full recipe can be found by clicking here.