Several small chances for light snow before Christmas

DMA-TO-Observed-Lows-Today

Even above average temperatures like what Western Wisconsin had today had highs near or barely above freezing. Lows ranged from the upper single digits to upper teens, followed by highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Eau Claire's average high and low are 26 and 10.

While we continued our dry stretch of weather, that will change going forward. Temperatures will be warmer tonight and tomorrow ahead of a cold front that arrives late in the day. That front could lead to some flurries or drizzle during the day, with scattered light snow showers through the evening ending by midnight.

We are not expecting much of an impact from this system. For starters, most of the accumulating snow will fall between 6pm and midnight when there aren't a lot of people on the roads. Secondly, the snow rates and snow totals will be minor.

Expect between nothing and about 1/2". A rare localized burst of up to 1" cannot be ruled out but even that shouldn't have much of an impact.

Temperatures are cooler Saturday behind that system but rebound for Sunday. Monday looks warmer with highs in the upper 30s, perhaps near 40. However, it will be cloudy with a chance for light snow.

It's too early to look at totals for this system, but there could be an inch or two where the heaviest snow falls. So, again, that's not much.

Our best chance for accumulations arrives with a low pressure system Tuesday night into Wednesday. This is five to six days out, so the track and intensity are subject to change.

What does look likely is the arrival of very cold air for Christmas Eve through that weekend. Single digits are likely, and depending on how the pattern shifts, we could see lows below zero.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

