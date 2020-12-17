Several small chances for light snow before Christmas

Even above average temperatures like what Western Wisconsin had today had highs near or barely above freezing. Lows ranged from the upper single digits to upper teens, followed by highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Eau Claire's average high and low are 26 and 10.

While we continued our dry stretch of weather, that will change going forward. Temperatures will be warmer tonight and tomorrow ahead of a cold front that arrives late in the day. That front could lead to some flurries or drizzle during the day, with scattered light snow showers through the evening ending by midnight.

We are not expecting much of an impact from this system. For starters, most of the accumulating snow will fall between 6pm and midnight when there aren't a lot of people on the roads. Secondly, the snow rates and snow totals will be minor.

Expect between nothing and about 1/2". A rare localized burst of up to 1" cannot be ruled out but even that shouldn't have much of an impact.

Temperatures are cooler Saturday behind that system but rebound for Sunday. Monday looks warmer with highs in the upper 30s, perhaps near 40. However, it will be cloudy with a chance for light snow.

It's too early to look at totals for this system, but there could be an inch or two where the heaviest snow falls. So, again, that's not much.

Our best chance for accumulations arrives with a low pressure system Tuesday night into Wednesday. This is five to six days out, so the track and intensity are subject to change.

What does look likely is the arrival of very cold air for Christmas Eve through that weekend. Single digits are likely, and depending on how the pattern shifts, we could see lows below zero.