Sacred Heart staff receiving COVID-19 vaccine share feelings of hope, emotion

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - At HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, frontline workers have some peace of mind after receiving the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sacred Heart officials say about 20 staff members got the vaccine on Thursday afternoon.

Michelle Willcutt, an ICU nurse, received a dose and said it is pretty phenomenal to be part of the moment, especially after witnessing multiple deaths because of the coronavirus.

"It feels like now we're on the offense and before we were just reacting and kind of behind even before we started. So, this just brings hope and some joy," Willcutt said.

Emergency Room Dr. Ken Johnson also got the vaccine and said the occasion has really changed the atmosphere at the hospital.

"It was great to see the staff smiling again. They were clapping for each other," Johnson said. "It was just very emotional. Finally, they have something that can help them feel protected while they care for others."

Some Mayo Clinic Health System employees were vaccinated earlier in the day.

Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire expects to receive the vaccine on Friday.

