Russia claims victory with loopholes in Olympic sanctions

Russian sports officials are in an upbeat mood after finding crucial loopholes in the decision to ban the country from using its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling halved a proposed four-year ban to two, left Russia in full control of its roster and scrapped a plan to exclude athletes suspected of benefiting from past doping cover-ups. Russian teams won’t officially be called Russian teams at next year’s Tokyo Olympics or the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing but “Russia” will be printed on their red, white and blue uniforms.