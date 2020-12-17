Rarely seen Shirley Jackson story is finally published

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 50 years after her death, we still have not seen everything by Shirley Jackson. An early story never published before, “Adventure On a Bad Night,” appears this week in the winter issue of Strand Magazine. It continues a decades-long project headed by her son, Laurence Hyman, to sort through the papers left behind when his mother died at age 48. Jackson’s reputation has soared in recent years. Two volumes of her fiction have been issued by the country’s unofficial canon maker, the Library of America, and Jackson was the subject of a prize-winning biography by Ruth Franklin.