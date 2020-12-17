Only 2% of COVID vaccines in WI have been used – why?

MADISON (WQOW) - Over 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations are now recorded in the state which means roughly 49,000 doses still need to be put in arms.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 1,010 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across 45 counties in the state as of Wednesday evening, all to health care workers so far.

The state has already received 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine but as DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm explained there's a very small window of time once the vaccine is thawed to administer it. So, health care workers have to be extremely meticulous when doling the vaccine out.

"That ultra-cold storage and the handling of that vaccine makes it very fragile," Palm said. "So, health care providers are understandably being careful and making sure that they are dotting all the 'I's and crossing all the 'T's before they start taking that vaccine out of cold storage."

Palm added that clinics and health care systems still have a lot of planning to do once they receive their allocations of vaccine which is why it has been given in small groups so far. Keeping the vaccine frozen ensures the maximum number of doses can be given out.

