North-Memorial gymnasts waiting to compete

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire gymnasts will have to wait until the new year to show off their new routines.

North-Memorial co-op's first meet was scheduled for this week, but is postponed since other schools have not completed the mandatory 20 days of pre-season practice.

Eau Claire's teams said their workouts have gone as smooth as possible.

"Gymnastics is a sport that actually has done really well," head coach Michelle Johnson said. "Both the YMCA as well as Ultimate Performance in Hallie have been open. Now it's get through these few weeks, stay healthy and then when we come back in January to keep our fingers crossed we'll be able to start competing."

"It's been really good to get into the gym and do that and just have a semi-decent season," said North senior Tatiana Tillery. "It's a little bit shorter than normal, but we still get to get in and get to see each other."

The team's first meet will now be on January 4.