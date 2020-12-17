New GOP head wants earlier ballot counting in Wisconsin

New GOP head wants earlier ballot counting in WisconsinNew
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The incoming Republican majority leader in the Wisconsin Senate wants to pass a bill early in 2021 to change state law to allow for the counting of absentee ballots before Election Day.
It’s a change he tried to get passed with Democratic support last year but failed amid GOP opposition.
Sen. Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) said in an interview Thursday with the Associated Press that allowing for earlier counting of ballots is one of his priorities.
The Legislature is looking at making election-related changes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of widespread fraud in the presidential election that were rejected by state and federal courts.