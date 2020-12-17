Skip to Content

Mondovi woman gets free car and $500 in gas

Car Giveaway 1 12-17-2020
Bill Bertrand, owner of Chippewa Valley Mazda (left) posing in front of the car he's giving away for free to Jo Ann Werlein (right) with her young daughter Kalaya Werlein.
Car Giveaway 2 12-17-2020

MONDOVI, Wis. (WQOW) - On Thursday, a Mondovi woman got a big surprise when a free car was parked in front of her home.

Jo Ann Werlein's best friend nominated her for Chippewa Valley Mazda's 60 Days of Giving.

Because she was chosen, Werlein is getting a free Dodge Journey plus $500 in gas.

Werlein has a 4-year-old daughter named Kalaya who was diagnosed with autism and Down syndrome. Before, Werlein had to rely on other people to get Kalaya to her speech and occupational therapy appointments in Eau Claire and even Rochester.

"It's going to be amazing because I don't have my own vehicle right now," Werlein said.  "I usually use my boyfriend's vehicle or if that's not available then I get a ride with my dad.  My dad, he does a lot for us as well, too, but this is going to help out tremendously."

Chippewa Valley Mazda owner Bill Bertrand has done this giveaway for nine years and says this year is especially important.

"The fact that you can take and put a vehicle into the hands of somebody who needs it the most in the community is probably the most heartwarming piece of it. Oftentimes, this is the lift-up that people need so that's the exciting part," Bertrand.

As they've done in the past, the dealership plans to give a second person a free car in January.

If you know someone in the Chippewa Valley who deserves a free car, you can submit a nomination for January's giveaway by clicking/tapping here.

