‘Momentous step’: Vaccine distribution in Eau Claire the first step in beating COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is calling the first vaccinations in the city a "momentous step" in the community's COVID-19 response.

Now that vaccines have started being doled out in hospitals the health department is identifying unaffiliated health care workers like school nurses and home care workers who will be next in line.

Health Director Lieske Giese said like other vaccines that have come before it, the COVID-19 vaccine could help the virus become a long-forgotten disease one day. But until then, she reminds everyone they still need to be taking health precautions.

"It's going to take time," Giese said. "We're looking forward to that time, but we need to get a large pool of people vaccinated before we're able to say that it's a success story."

Giese asks the general public to get vaccinated once they can, adding that hopefully, vaccination clinics for the public will be open in the spring.

