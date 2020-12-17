Minnesota bars’ licenses suspended for defying restrictions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two Minnesota bars are facing suspensions of their liquor licenses after serving customers indoors in defiance of Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order banning indoor service at bars and restaurants to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville and Neighbors on the Rum will lose their liquor licenses for 60 days after the establishments violated Walz’s order and opened for large crowds. The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday reported nearly 2,800 new infections and 83 more people have died of complications due to COVID-19. The state’s totals now stand at nearly 390,000 cases and more than 4,600 deaths.