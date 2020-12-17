Mexican president defends restrictive immigration policies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is defending Mexico’s restrictive immigration policy, which has prevented many Central American migrants from crossing Mexico to reach the U.S. border. López Obrador denied that the U.S. government had pressured Mexico to impose restrictions, including the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, on asylum seekers. The policy sends asylum seekers from other countries back to Mexico while they await court dates on their U.S. requests. The Mexican leader said Mexico’s policy had been successful, noting “now they are registered, they are protected, so that they don’t come in through the south.”